Temperatures will reach a high of 25 C and 31 C inland for Langley on Monday, July 27, 2020. (files)

Heat warning remains for Langley

Monday will see sunny weather

A special weather statement remains in effect Monday as temperatures are expected to reach in the 30s in Langley.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert for a heat warning as temperatures today will reach a high of 25 C, and 31 C inland.

VIDEO: Six Langley fire trucks respond to Yorkson property early Monday

But with the humidex temperatures will reach 29 C and 34 C inland, according to the weather agency.

Monday will be sunny and overnight weather will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of 16 C.

Sunrise on Monday is 5:37 a.m. and sunset at 9:57 p.m.

Most Read