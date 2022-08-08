People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions

Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.

The warning from the national weather agency covers broad regions of southern Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions.

However, the scorching heat is expected to return to parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

RELATED: B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

RELATED: Intensified wildfire activity expected to continue through August: BC Wildfire

Climate changeheat warning

Previous story
Ottawa pays for green heating systems at new Fort Langley museum
Next story
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nation Chief Marilyn Gabriel was among the politicians at Friday’s announcement of $777,000 in federal funding for green energy systems for the Salishan Place by the River building, now under construction. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Ottawa pays for green heating systems at new Fort Langley museum

It took almost three years, but the Mann family’s 1971 Mercedes is running and will be at Langley Good Times Cruise-In on Sept. 10. Harnek Mann, who spent the past few years rebuilding the engine in the otherwise original collector car, was the first to register for this year’s charity show. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Father and son debut car at Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Dane Dobbie, Curtis Dickson and Robert Church each had three or more goals as the Team Canada alum combined for 10 goals and 22 points in the Langley Thunder’s 15-9 victory in game one of the WLA semi-final series at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Aug. 6. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder take game one of WLA semifinal

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Rotary Clubs of Langley volunteer Lara Petrie was at the Otter Co-op, one of a small group who were promoting RibFest and handling in-person 50-50 ticket sales for the Mega draw that raises money for local charities. Tickets can also be purchased online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Jackpot for Rotary Clubs of Langley Mega 50-50 draw continues to grow