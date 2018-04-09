Heavy equipment stolen in Langley

Trailer and drill were stolen from a work site in the 5800 block of 232nd Street Wednesday, April 4

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with their investigation into the theft of heavy machinery.

In Langley RCMP file #2018-11317, the pictured trailer and drill were stolen from a work site in the 5800 block of 232nd Street on Wednesday, April 4.

The trailer is described as a black 20 foot tandem axle flat deck. The horizontal directional drill is a 1997 Vermeer model: 7 x 11 feet, yellow in colour and valued at $10,000.

If you have information that might assist with the above investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

