People on B.C.’s south coast found themselves waking up to a grey and foggy morning on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver, east Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

The fog blanketing the region has resulted in near visibility in most areas and drivers and pedestrians are asked to be cautious.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.