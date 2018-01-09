Heavy police presence at funeral for slain gangster

Police were on hand Tuesday afternoon outside Fraser River Funeral Home, where a memorial service was taking place for gangster Gavinder Grewal. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A heavy police presence was on hand this afternoon (Tuesday) in Abbotsford for the funeral of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, who was killed in a targeted hit in North Vancouver on Dec. 22.

Grewal, 30, was previously identified as Police Chief Bob Rich as the leader of one of two gangs embroiled in the Townline Hill conflict in Abbotsford. That battle has since merged into the bigger Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Grewal’s funeral was held at the Fraser River Funeral Home on Riverside Road. Numerous police officers were stationed around the site, including snipers on the roof.

This is a precautionary measure that is typical at the funerals of gang members.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still investigating Grewal’s death, and have said it is believed to be linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Grewal was found dead in an apartment in the 1500 block of Fern Street.

In addition to his gang links, Grewal was one of two men charged in June 2016 with the 2010 shooting death of Mandy Johnson of Langley.

Johnson, 22, was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevy Tahoe on July 28, 2010 at about 3 a.m. in the 31100 block of Polar Avenue, just west of Townline Road in Abbotsford. Her body was found lying on the ground next to the Tahoe.

Her boyfriend Gater Browne – believed to be the actual target – was shot at but no bullets struck him and he was able to flee the scene.

Police at the time said they believed the incident was linked to the street-level drug trade.

Grewal was charged with manslaughter in relation to Johnson’s death, while co-accused Jason Himpfen was charged with second-degree murder.

Both men were also charged with the attempted murder of Browne. The pair were scheduled to go to trial starting on Jan. 15 in New Westminster.