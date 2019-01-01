Heavy police presence in downtown Langley had multiple roads blocked. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

UPDATE: Downtown Langley reopened after suspicious package inspected

Officers put a chunk of Langley City behind police tape New Year’s Day for a potential explosive.

Downtown Langley City was behind police tape much of the afternoon on New Year’s Day, all due to a box of garbage.

A heavy police presence had a chunk of the City core, in 20400-block of Douglas Cres., blocked off for about three hours on Jan. 1.

Police received a report of a suspicious package at approximately 2:30 p.m., said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Officers arrived on scene, observed the package, and called the Lower Mainland Explosives Displosal Unit (EDU) to further inspect the package, Mounties confirmed.

In the meantime, Langley RCMP had multiple squad cars on scene and blocked off a large area of downtown Langley around 204th Street and 56th Avenue, along Douglas Crescent. The Langley Mall/No Frills parking lot was taped off, and the area in front of City hall along Douglas Crescent was also behind tape.

Police also had vehicle and pedestrian access on multiple side streets in the area blocked off for several hours.

After further investigation, the package proved to simply be a box of garbage, Largy confirmed late in the afternoon.

“EDU has now inspected the package and found it to be a very neatly wrapped box of garbage. The area has been cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern,” she said.

 

Roads are blocked off in downtown Langley. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Heavy police presence in downtown Langley had multiple roads blocked. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

Significant police resources were tied up as they investigated an unattended item in a bus shelter on Tuesday. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

Previous story
Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

Just Posted

UPDATE: Downtown Langley reopened after suspicious package inspected

Officers put a chunk of Langley City behind police tape New Year’s Day for a potential explosive.

PHOTOS: Skaters glide into the New Year

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre hosted a public skate for 2019.

VIDEO: Crowd enjoys first Aldergrove Polar Bear Swim

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre hosts dozens of people at chilly New Year’s day event

LNG pressure builds on B.C.’s minority government in 2019

Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature

VIDEO: A very wet Langley Christmas bird count

Numbers down for annual event

Revellers ring in the New Year at first Okanagan Hunger Dip

Nearly two dozen people took part in the first annual Hunger Dip in support of the Food Bank

Big third end key for Tardi in B.C. junior men’s final

On top of early errors, Colwell had a couple of bad breaks add salt to the wounds.

Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report

Federal government’s carbon pricing could determine election

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed 2019 with a warning to Canadians during a campaign stop in Saskatchewan

Salt Spring Stands Tall With Blowdown Brunch

People shared storm-experience stories as they gathered around tables of donated food, hugged their friends and neighbours and applauded those who helped

Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win.

Is a new diet part of your New Year’s resolution?

If you’re planning to try to lose weight in 2019, you’re sure to find a fierce debate online and among friends and family about how best to do it

2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

BCLC is still waiting for the holder of a $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased last month

Property values released by B.C. Assessment

How much will your house be worth in 2019?

Most Read