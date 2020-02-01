Heavy rain and mudslides force road closures in Langley

Heavy rain overnight caused flood and road closures throughout Langley Saturday, Feb. 1. Bryan Grim’s back yard on the south side of the Nicomekl river near the lagoon was completely flooded. (Bryan Grim/special to Langley Advance Times)

Heavy rain has forced multiple road closures in Langley due to severe water pooling and mudslides.

A notice issued by the Township engineering department advises residents to “take extra caution when driving in the area” even if you feel your vehicle can handle the runoff.

As of Saturday morning (Feb. 1), 240th Street between 80th Avenue and Rawlison Crescent and 88th Avenue between Armstrong Road and 252nd Street were closed due to what was described as “slope failure.”

At least a dozen other roads were shut down by flooding, including;

21855 Zero Avenue

1200 Block, 232 Street

8500 Block, 256 Street

21600 Block, 100 Avenue

36A Avenue, 200 metres east of 248 Street

43 Avenue, east of 272 Street

272 Street, north of 43 Avenue

272 Street, north of Fraser Highway

32 Avenue and 216 Street

24 Avenue from 208 to 216 Streets

28 Avenue and 216 Street

Walnut Grove Trail, between 206 and 208 Streets

Residents who spot pooling of water or flooding on the street are asked to call the Engineering Division during regular business hours at 604-532-7300 or, after hours or weekends call 604-543-6700.

Please be aware some roadways in the Township are experiencing severe water pooling due to heavy rain. For your safety, take extra caution when driving in the area even if you feel your vehicle is capable of doing so. Read more: https://t.co/NHbtxWP8QV pic.twitter.com/hIkhTyFhln — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) January 31, 2020

An extreme weather warning was issued by the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter in Langley after a forecast of 50 mm of rain was issued for 24 hours including Friday and into early Saturday.

The alert means the shelter will offer some more sleeping spaces, up to the building’s maximum capacity.

In South Surrey, mudslides along the Crescent Beach halted freight and passenger-train service between Vancouver and Bellingham until further notice.

Langley residents were advised to clear leaves and debris from nearby curbs, catch basins, and driveway culverts.

To prevent water problems, clean gutters and ensure water from downspouts drain away from your residence.

Do not rake or push leaves onto the street or into open ditches.

For Langley, the forecast was for light rain ending later in the morning, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, and a possibility of mixed rain and snow overnight and Sunday.

Several resident posted pictures of the flooding online to the Langley Advance Times Facebook page..



