Heavy rain overnight caused flood and road closures throughout Langley Saturday, Feb. 1. Bryan Grim’s back yard on the south side of the Nicomekl river near the lagoon was completely flooded. (Bryan Grim/special to Langley Advance Times)

Heavy rain and mudslides force road closures in Langley

Residents advised to exercise caution while driving

Heavy rain has forced multiple road closures in Langley due to severe water pooling and mudslides.

A notice issued by the Township engineering department advises residents to “take extra caution when driving in the area” even if you feel your vehicle can handle the runoff.

As of Saturday morning (Feb. 1), 240th Street between 80th Avenue and Rawlison Crescent and 88th Avenue between Armstrong Road and 252nd Street were closed due to what was described as “slope failure.”

At least a dozen other roads were shut down by flooding, including;

  • 21855 Zero Avenue
  • 1200 Block, 232 Street
  • 8500 Block, 256 Street
  • 21600 Block, 100 Avenue
  • 36A Avenue, 200 metres east of 248 Street
  • 43 Avenue, east of 272 Street
  • 272 Street, north of 43 Avenue
  • 272 Street, north of Fraser Highway
  • 32 Avenue and 216 Street
  • 24 Avenue from 208 to 216 Streets
  • 28 Avenue and 216 Street
  • Walnut Grove Trail, between 206 and 208 Streets

Residents who spot pooling of water or flooding on the street are asked to call the Engineering Division during regular business hours at 604-532-7300 or, after hours or weekends call 604-543-6700.

An extreme weather warning was issued by the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter in Langley after a forecast of 50 mm of rain was issued for 24 hours including Friday and into early Saturday.

The alert means the shelter will offer some more sleeping spaces, up to the building’s maximum capacity.

READ MORE: Langley shelter opens extra beds for extreme weather alert

In South Surrey, mudslides along the Crescent Beach halted freight and passenger-train service between Vancouver and Bellingham until further notice.

READ MORE: Mudslides put brakes on train travel through South Surrey

Langley residents were advised to clear leaves and debris from nearby curbs, catch basins, and driveway culverts.

To prevent water problems, clean gutters and ensure water from downspouts drain away from your residence.

Do not rake or push leaves onto the street or into open ditches.

For Langley, the forecast was for light rain ending later in the morning, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, and a possibility of mixed rain and snow overnight and Sunday.

Several resident posted pictures of the flooding online to the Langley Advance Times Facebook page..


Kris Mikkel Weyman contributed this picture of her water-soaked back yard. (Kris Mikkel Weyman/special to Langley Advance Times)

Most Read