A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Heavy rain drenching the Lower Mainland until frontal system moves on

Soggy day for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, rainfall from 50 millimetres to 80 millimetres

Heavy rain is forecast for much of the Lower Mainland Tuesday as the moist frontal system over the B.C. coast stays put.

Rainfall amounts could vary from 50 millimetres up to 80 millimetres with the highest amount likely near Howe Sound, according to the weather warning from Environment Canada Feb. 7.

“The rain will taper off to a few showers this afternoon with the passage of the system” through Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, with heavy snow on the way today and tonight for the Coquihalla Highway from a winter storm.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas of the mainland are possible. Watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image