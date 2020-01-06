Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

People heading back to work and school after the winter holidays should pack an umbrella for heavy rain expected Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a moist Pacific frontal system will bring 60 and 90 millimetres of rain to the Lower Mainland and eastern Vancouver Island on Monday and Tuesday morning, with rain expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Drivers are asked to watch out for water pooling on the roads and flash floods in low-lying areas.

Further east into the Fraser Valley, the environmental agency has issued a winter storm warning for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna and Highway 3, Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton. The highways are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres Monday and another 10 to 20 centimetres overnight.

