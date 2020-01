Up to 80 millimetres of rain is expected

It’s expected to be a wet week for Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound as a rainfall warning was issued Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said both regions could see up to 80 millimetres of rain by midday Wednesday due to an “intense frontal system” approaching the area.

The downpour is forecasted to ease by midday Thursday but low-lying areas could see localized flooding and washed-out roads.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

