Heavy rain, strong winds to hit Lower Mainland in late summer storm

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected throughout the region

It’s time to get out the umbrellas and hold them tight as a wash of heavy wind and rain is expected to hit the Lower Mainland on Friday (Sept. 17).

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada said that Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, and East Vancouver Island between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay are expected to receive between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain, with even more possible for the Howe Sound and North Shore mountains.

A “robust frontal system” will cross the B.C. south coast Friday, with the rain beginning overnight Thursday and intensifying throughout the day Friday, bringing with it strong winds.

Although the rain is expected to ease off on Friday evening, Environment Canada is warning of localized flooding and urging people to consider clearing leaves and debris from drainage areas.

