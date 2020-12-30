Heavy rainfall warning for Langley-Aldergrove on Wednesday morning

There is a rainfall warning for Wednesday morning across most of Metro Vancouver.

More Rain in the forecast through the weekend

It’s going to be a particularly wet day over most of the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, from Aldergrove and Langley in the east, west to Vancouver.

The weather forecaster is calling for up to 30 mm of rain this morning, changing to showers at noon.

A Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy rain to Metro Vancouver this morning as a Pacific frontal system moves across the south coast. The rain is forecast to ease to showers this afternoon. A low pressure system will give a further 15 to 25 mm of rain tonight.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and drivers should be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations.

There is more rain in the forecast until at least Tuesday.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



