Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouverites are bracing themselves for a wet autumn as Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning late Sunday morning.

The agency said that 40-60 millimetres of rain is expected by Monday morning over Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound.

The warning is specifically for Coquitlam and Metro Vancouver but a wider alert is expected later Sunday.

The agency cautioned anyone driving to watch out for flash floods and water pooling on roads and for all residents to be careful of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

