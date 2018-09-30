(Black Press Media files)

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

Metro Vancouverites are bracing themselves for a wet autumn as Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning late Sunday morning.

The agency said that 40-60 millimetres of rain is expected by Monday morning over Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound.

The warning is specifically for Coquitlam and Metro Vancouver but a wider alert is expected later Sunday.

The agency cautioned anyone driving to watch out for flash floods and water pooling on roads and for all residents to be careful of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

Just Posted

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

Rail safety message driven home during gathering in Fort Langley

Township, CN urging residents to take online rail safety pledge

Langley library spotlights local artists

Sunday, the City library plays host to downtown Langley City painter Mike Hunniford for a few hours.

VIDEO: Giants struggle to put puck in net at home in Langley

The Langley-based G-Men fell 3-1 to the Seattle Thunderbird at the Langley Events Centre Friday.

‘Imagine your business here’ in Aldergrove

Aldergrove Business Association launches several new campaigns to promote downtown

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in North Vancouver

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Singh puts on brave face one year in as NDP faces existential questions

He was billed as a charismatic, dynamic injection of energy desperately needed by the NDP

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Most Read