Heavy rains in the next 24 hours for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

An intense frontal system over the B.C. coast today will bring up to 90 mm up to Tuesday midday

An “intense frontal system” sweeping across the B.C. coast today could bring up to 90 millimetres of rain through Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning was issued just before 5 a.m. Dec. 7 for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver as well as Howe Sound.

“Showers have developed across the region this morning,” according to the EC warning.

“These showers will continue today and are expected to intensify to heavy rain this evening over Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, west and central Fraser Valley.”

Total rainfall accumulation of 60 to 90 mm is expected in the next 24 hours.

The heavy rain is forecast to ease by midday Tuesday.

Watch carefully as downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and motorists are urged to remember to put their lights on.

