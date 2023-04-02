UPDATE: IHIT investigating homicide at Chilliwack cemetery, the 3rd shooting in 8 days

One male dead, one seriously injured at double shooting at Vedder View Gardens Cemetery Saturday

RCMP officers at the scene of yet another reported shooting in Chilliwack at approximately 8 p.m. on April 1, 2023 in the parking lot of Vedder View Gardens cemetery on Watson Road. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

For the third time in eight days, Chilliwack residents in the Sardis area are asking questions out about a shooting, this time with a fatality.

The RCMP confirmed late Saturday night that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was deployed after one adult male was killed and another suffered serious injuries after a shooting at the Vedder View Gardens Cemetery before 7 p.m. on April 1.

Emergency responders, including the Chilliwack Fire Department and ambulance paramedics, and the RCMP were on the scene into the night, with officers canvassing for witnesses in the area.

There was seen what appeared to be a body covered with a tarp or body bag in the cemetery area.

An RCMP officer in Vedder View Gardens cemetery in Chilliwack after 8 p.m. on April 1, 2023 at the scene of an apparent shooting, the third in the area in eight days. (Submitted photo by anonymous)

There were several pylons at the west end of the cemetery parking lot likely indicating the location of shell casings or other evidence.

Police were focused on, and were surrounding, a Mercedes coupe with its passenger side door open.

We’re asking anyone who was in the 44000-block of Watson Road with dash-cam video between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Chilliwack RCMP immediately, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard said in a statement. At this time, we don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, making it the third targeted incident in a week.

The first was last Saturday (March 25) at about 8 p.m. when two people were seriously injured in what RCMP called a targeted shooting that they say might be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Then on Thursday (March 30) police responded to a reported targeted shooting on Richardson Avenue in Sardis, where a man suffering with at least one gunshot wound to the leg was sent to hospital.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT Info Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

