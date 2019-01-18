Heavy snowfall expected on the Coquihalla

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

If you’re headed on a road trip today, be careful.

Environment Canada has issued an alert for the Coquihalla, reporting that snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected.

An intense Pacific frontal system will approach the interior Friday. Light snow from the system will start early this evening and will become heavier overnight.

READ ALSO: AN INTENSE STORM IS ON ITS WAY

“The snow is expected to continue through Saturday with total accumulations up to 25 cm expected by early Saturday evening,” according to the update from Environment Canada.

“Meanwhile, strong southerly winds accompanying the system will give local blowing snow resulting in low visibilities.”

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.