Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Helmer Lake Hwy 5, 24 km north of Merritt at Helmer Interchange, looking north. (elevation: 1395 metres) - Credit: DriveBC

BC Highway alerts are in effect this morning for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected, according to Environment Canada.

“A trough of low pressure will cross the BC Interior today with heavy snowfall beginning early this evening. Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass will receive snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm while southern sections of the Fraser Canyon will receive 10 cm. The snowfall will gradually ease on Sunday,” said Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola and Similkameen regions.

For highway updates check DriveBC. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A B.C. woman talks her life in the sex trade

Just Posted

VIDEO: Snowfall’s timing perfect for young sledders

Langley kids made the most of a district-wide pro-d day on Friday

Walnut Grove liquor store move turned down by council

For the second time since December, council has voted against the plan.

UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

Incident occurred around noon on Friday; Transport Canada investigating

Upcycling: possibilities endless for Langley artists using recovered items

Past winner enjoys taking garbage, and not recycling but upcycling it into something better.

Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Work underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4

Canucks fold 5-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night

That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 is in the lead for medals Friday at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

A B.C. woman talks her life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Most Read