Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

Snow continues to fall, and by the time all is said and done an extra 15 to 25 centimetres will have coated the highway.

“A cool moist unstable air mass behind a cold front will continue to spread flurries at times heavy to the southern highway passes,” according to an Environment Canada alert. “Five to 15 centimetres of snow have fallen over the Coquihalla Summit last night. An additional 10 centimetres of snow are expected today before the system weakens.”

RELATED: RAIN AND SNOW TO HIT INTERIOR HIGHWAYS

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter Co-op did not participate in bread price fixing, says CEO
Next story
Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

Just Posted

Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

The Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla are expected to be hit with intense weather overnight

Dog doo piling up at Langley playing fields

Coaches forced to pick up poop before games can begin

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Identity thief has jail time reduced

Colby Romanchych was arrested at a Langley gas station with loaded gun and stolen cards

NHL defender drops in on Aldergrove Knights

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Aldergrove’s grade 8 hoops boys improve to 6-2

Betty Gilbert Middle School Raptors improve to 6 wins, 2 losses this season

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Most Read