Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

A heavy snowfall warning remains in effect for the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays.

“A strong Pacific low-pressure system will move eastward across northern Washington State today. Snow is forecast to begin early this morning and ease tonight. In addition, strong winds and areas of blowing snow are expected with the low. Total snowfall accumulations for the valleys will range between 10 to 20 centimetres with locally higher amounts, while the high elevation highway passes can expect 20 to 30 cm,” according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall alerts are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and the Okanagan Connector. Snowfall on these highways is expected to reach between 15 to 25 cm.

For further weather updates check with Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For road condition updates monitor DriveBC.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Guardian angels’ rush to help victim of purse snatching
Next story
Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

Just Posted

Langley lacrossers roughed up 22-12 during Calgary stopover

Next Saturday, Feb. 24, the team hosts a Vancouver Stealth Experience, inviting guests on the floor.

VIDEO: Injury-riddled Vancouver Giants find a way to edge Edmonton Oil Kings

Giants win 2-1 at home despite missing four key defencemen from lineup

Aldergrove welcomes new Community Association

Several dozen attend introductory meeting of new Aldergrove Community Association

Watch the Feb. 27 Langley school board meeting in your PJs

Langley School Board meetings will be live-streamed starting Tuesday, Feb. 27

Langley’s Danton Heinen set for first pro game back home

One hundred or so family and friends expected in attendance at Rogers Arena as Langley’s Danton Heinen skates for the Boston Bruins

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Most Read