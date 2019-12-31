Heavy snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. The Central and North Okanagan is due for amounts of 20-30 cm. (Photo: Driveway Cams)

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Heavy snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

Snow on the Coquihalla will begin Tuesday evening as the snow level nears 900 metres, according to Environment Canada.

On Tuesday morning the snow level will approach the summit, which is set to receive 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow. The wet snow will change to rain Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan and other parts of the Interior can expect the snow to keep coming towards the evening.

“We expect a total of 20 to 30 cm of snow between this evening and Tuesday evening across over North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson,” said Environment Canada around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Environment Canada urges drivers to consider postponing non essential travel until conditions clear up, as the quickly accumulating snow will make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate.

To report severe weather conditions, send an email to BCStorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

