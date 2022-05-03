A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (AJ Towing photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (AJ Towing photo)

Helicopter used to remove vehicles from Chilliwack River bed

DFO project in co-operation with Soowahlie First Nation, ICBC and others

The “atmospheric rivers” that flooded large parts of the Lower Mainland and portions of the Interior in November and December 2021 resulted in large-scale property damage.

The Chilliwack River Valley was hard hit and in addition to vegetation and garbage and other detritus left in the wake of the flooding, three vehicles were found.

Three vehicles removed from the Chilliwack River on May 1, 2022. (DFO photo)

Three vehicles removed from the Chilliwack River on May 1, 2022. (DFO photo)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) was told about the vehicles that had been swept into the river posing a risk to aquatic life, particularly salmon and trout populations due to the potential of gas and oil contamination.

On the weekend, a joint project involved removing those three vehicles using a helicopter.

Someone from DFO contacted the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), which offered to help to preserve the river, and this culminated in a joint project between Soowahlie First Nation, DFO, ICBC, Kootenay Valley Helicopters (KVH), AJ Towing and Gidney Signs.

The three vehicles were extracted on May 1 via helicopter on the Chilliwack River between Wilson Road downstream to Soowahlie First Nation.

“DFO would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this project possible,” a spokesperson said via email. “If you have any habitat related concerns or wish to report a fisheries violation, please call 1-800-465-4336.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack River ValleyDFOFisheries and Oceans Canada

 

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 puts down one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 puts down one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

Previous story
B.C. teacher reprimanded for angrily telling her class a student was failing
Next story
Langley’s Trinity Western University raises $137,000 to assist students displaced by war and global conflicts

Just Posted

Marko Zolotarov, a Trinity Western University student from the Ukraine, spoke about his experience of the war shortly after he returned to Canada. The Langley university has raised $136,772 to expand scholarships and aid for TWU students whose lives have been disrupted by war and global conflicts (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Trinity Western University raises $137,000 to assist students displaced by war and global conflicts

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black makes a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen down two in series against Nanaimo Clippers

An estimated 500 people took part in the 60th annual Langley Walk on Sunday, May 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
500 take part in Langley Walk

Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A historic win for Vancouver Giants over Everett