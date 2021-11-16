Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, B.C. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Helicopters rescue 275 stranded B.C. motorists, efforts now turn to debris field

Rescue crews will spend Tuesday searching for people who may have been trapped in debris from mudslides on a British Columbia highway, after helicopters worked to ferry out 275 people from a slide site on Highway 7.

The mudslides rolled over the highway during an “atmospheric river” that brought a deluge of rain and flooding to the southwest and central parts of the province.

The torrential rain closed highways, overwhelmed rivers and creeks and caused the wastewater treatment plant in Merritt to break down, forcing the evacuation of the city of 7,000.

More than 20 emergency centres have been activated to help house stranded travellers.

Multiple roadways have been closed because of flooding or landslides, including sections of Highway 1A, Highway 3, Highway 11, Highway 12, and Highway 91.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is ready to help British Columbians affected by flooding and extreme weather, urging people to stay safe.

There have been no reports of any fatalities.

—The Canadian Press

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Langley City’s Lore Wollf enjoys the fall view as seen from the grandstand at McLeod Athletic Park. He took this picture of the track and beyond while running stairs at the park located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A car ended up submerged at the Fernridge mobile home park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The driver was helped to safety by Langley Township fire crews. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
In 2020, the Christmas in Williams Park light display in Langley was limited to six days due to COVID-19. This year, it will run for three weeks, but will still be a drive-through event. (Barbara Sharp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
