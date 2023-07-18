The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) was deployed to a South Surrey home on Saturday. (Black Press Media photo)

Hells Angels ride through B.C. en route to Lower Mainland event

Outlaw motorcycle gangs and support clubs coming from across Canada

A Monday afternoon rumbling of motorcycles cruised through Vernon, stopping for a chat with RCMP.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm members of the Hells Angels and other outlaw motorcycle gangs and support clubs were in town July 17 around 5 p.m.

“One of our officers attended the location where members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC (CFSEU-BC) were interacting with the riders,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The riders are coming from across Canada, travelling through the area to attend a large event being held in the Lower Mainland this weekend.

A witness told The Morning Star he saw a large group of motorcyclists with patches, by the Village Green Shopping Centre, followed by police.

Further details are expected to be released this week by CFSEU-BC.

READ MORE: Bald Range Creek wildfire being held, BC Hydro waiting for safe access

READ MORE: Winds whip up 2 North Okanagan fires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Hells AngelsmotorcycleVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Bald Range Creek wildfire being held, BC Hydro waiting for safe access
Next story
Take a historic ride inside iconic Second World War planes in Penticton

Just Posted

A 110-hectare wildfire is out of control near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. last Wednesday (July 5). /BC Wildfire Service Photo
IN OUR VIEW: Too dry for carelessness

RCMP officers completed a five-kilometre ride in Brookswood as part of the bike training course in Langley on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley resident pleased to see bike patrols back in action

Two cars collided in Langley City, and one of them then crossed a sidewalk and hit a parked vehicle in a dealership lot. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Car crashes into dealership after collision in Langley City

Willowbrook Shopping Mall is getting a pop-up Zellers inside The Bay. (Langley Advance Times files)
Zellers pop-up returns to Langley’s Willowbrook Mall