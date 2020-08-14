The public is being asked to share their thoughts on what should go in the place of the Alder Inn once it is demolished. (Township of Langley/Website)(Langley Township/Website)

‘Help council decide’ interim use for Alder Inn site after demolition: Township

The building in downtown Aldergrove was decided to be demolished at a July 13 meeting

After deciding to have the Alder Inn demolished, Langley Township wants to know what residents would like to see in its space.

The municipality spent $5.4-million last June to purchase the hotel (at 27214 Fraser Hwy.) as well as two neighbouring lots.

Now, the Township is seeking the public’s input on interim uses for the 0.93 acres in wait of a long-term plan.

RELATED: ‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished

Suggested uses – according to a Township report by community and policy planning manager Jason Chu – include community gardens or overflow parking for the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre during busy summer months.

A third option: a small-scale urban plaza similar to that of McBurney Plaza in Langley City, where music and entertainment acts are known to perform.

The public is being asked to contribute their suggestions for community uses of the sites online.

The cost of demolition, estimated by Township administrator Mark Bakken, is around $250,000.

Help Council decide an interim use for the former Alder Inn site in downtown Aldergrove!

With the demolition of the…

Posted by Township of Langley on Monday, August 10, 2020

READ MORE: Fate of the Alder Inn put off by Township mayor and council

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Township of Langley/Rendering)

Previous story
Undercover video shows alleged animal abuse at Fraser Valley egg farm
Next story
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Wings and Wheels set for weekend lift-off in Abbotsford

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley hospice construction announcement lacks reference to MAiD

An important subject related to hospice care was apparently not addressed in recent coverage

‘Help council decide’ interim use for Alder Inn site after demolition: Township

The building in downtown Aldergrove was decided to be demolished at a July 13 meeting

LETTER: Langley woman says virus precautions pale compared to past sacrifices

Senior notes that people today shouldn’t dismiss experts’ instructions to prevent coronavirus spread

Seniors’ smiles made ‘supercar’ parade through Langley worth it

The Vancouver-based Driven Project team made a special stop at Avalon Gardens in Murrayville

Our View: Province needs to crack down on COVID-spreading events

Illicit parties and rule-breaking gatherings need to be stopped

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Wings and Wheels set for weekend lift-off in Abbotsford

Fundraiser to raise money for Crystal Gala Foundation and the fight against breast cancer

Undercover video shows alleged animal abuse at Fraser Valley egg farm

One employee wearing logo of Chilliwack chicken-catching company already facing abuse charges

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Most Read