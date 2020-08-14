‘Help council decide’ interim use for Alder Inn site after demolition: Township

The building in downtown Aldergrove was decided to be demolished at a July 13 meeting

After deciding to have the Alder Inn demolished, Langley Township wants to know what residents would like to see in its space.

The municipality spent $5.4-million last June to purchase the hotel (at 27214 Fraser Hwy.) as well as two neighbouring lots.

Now, the Township is seeking the public’s input on interim uses for the 0.93 acres in wait of a long-term plan.

Suggested uses – according to a Township report by community and policy planning manager Jason Chu – include community gardens or overflow parking for the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre during busy summer months.

A third option: a small-scale urban plaza similar to that of McBurney Plaza in Langley City, where music and entertainment acts are known to perform.

The public is being asked to contribute their suggestions for community uses of the sites online.

The cost of demolition, estimated by Township administrator Mark Bakken, is around $250,000.

