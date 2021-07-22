Helping someone who thinks of others first: fundraiser for injured Brookswood woman

About 20 minutes after taking this light-hearted selfie, Brookswood residents Pam Ingeberg-Cannon (L) and her daughter, Tiahna Cannon, were involved in a crash on a gravel road in the Gun Lake area on Saturday, July 17 that seriously injured Pam. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Shortly after Pam Ingeberg-Cannon suffered a fractured pelvis in an ATV accident, the Brookswood resident was worrying about her daughter Tiahna Cannon, who suffered bruised ribs in the same incident.

“She said, I’m sorry,” Tiahna recalled.

It was typical of her mother, a former victim services worker, Tiahna told the Langley Advance Times.

“Even in tons of pain, she’s looking out for other people.”

Now, a family friend has launched a GoFundMe page to look out for Pam.

As of Wednesday, July 21, “Let’s help Pam get back on her feet again” had raised more than half of a $10,000 goal.

Mother and daughter had gone to Gun Lake in the central interior to stay at an uncle’s cabin with an aunt and a friend, as part of what Tiahna described as a “small girls’ trip.”

On Saturday, July 17, around 2 p.m. they were out quadding on ATVs when they came upon a slow-moving truck.

It happened near a corner on a gravel road with a steep drop down one side.

The truck immediately braked, and so did Tiahna, but Pam ended up rear-ending her daughter, and disappearing in a cloud of dust near the drop.

Tiahna was afraid her mother had fallen down the slope.

“I thought she was dead,” Tiahna recalled.

When the dust cleared, she could see her mother on the ground at the edge of the drop,“all twisted up,” and not moving.

Then Pam came to, and screamed in pain.

Because a helicopter was not available, Pam ended up waiting two hours for an ambulance.

On Wednesday, she was scheduled to be transferred to Royal Columbia Hospital for surgery.

Doctors estimate it will take at least three months for Pam, an active, physically fit 51-year-old, to recover to the point of walking again.

Tianha describes her mother as “impatient, in a good way,” and suspects Pam will find it frustrating to have to use a wheelchair.

On the GoFundme page launched by family friend Brandee Radford, Radford said Pam faces a “long and hard” recovery time and will need lots of help “by the way of house cleaners, maintenance for her home, meal preparations and medical cost’s.”

“Pam has always been such a happy, friendly, outgoing, beautiful woman, who would help anybody who need it at any time of the day,” Radford added.

“Because of that, and because of who she is, I know that we can rally together and help her get the best possible care so she can heal fully and begin her life as it was before the accident.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fundraiser for injured Langley extreme biker

READ ALSO: Injury on Langley street leads to lawsuit against City, BC Hydro

fundraiserLangley