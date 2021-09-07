Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

When and where it will be needed along with how to get it

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The theatre is part of an independent chain of five movie theatres in B.C., of which four reopened earlier this month with strict physical distancing measures in place including rows of seats closed off and limits on the number of viewers allowed per screening due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. vaccine card is scheduled to launch next week. You’ve probably heard plenty of rumours and might have a lot of questions. Here are the answers to a few:

When will the vaccine card be required?

Proof of one COVID-19 vaccine dose will be required for many non-essential businesses starting Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, attendees will have to provide proof of two doses, with the last received at least seven days prior. From Sept. 13–26, the paper record given out after a vaccination appointment will suffice; as of Sept. 27, the official vaccine card will be required. The vaccine card is currently set to expire on Jan. 31, 2022, although health officials have said it could be extended if needed.

Where will it be required?

The vaccine card will only be required for discretionary services. Essential services such as health care, grocery and retail stores, malls and libraries will not require proof of vaccination.

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, pubs, bars and lounges

Organized indoor events with 50 or more people (e.g. wedding receptions, parties, conference, workshops)

Discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities.

Indoor concerts, theatre, dance and symphony events

Fitness centres, gyms and adults sports that take place indoors

Indoor group exercise activities

Night clubs, casinos, movie theatres

Indoor ticketed sporting events

First off: these are the places where proof of vaccination will be required. Indoor/outdoor dining, organized indoor events, indoor group rec classes and activities, indoor concerts/art shows, fitness centres, group fitness, night clubs, casinos, movies & indoor ticketed sports. pic.twitter.com/DKCupeuOwR — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) September 7, 2021

How do I get the vaccine card?

You have three options: the first is to go to www.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard. From there, you can use one of two option: your personal health number, your date of birth and the date you received either your first or second dose; or you can use your BC Services Card app.

From there, you can save the image onto your phone (a screenshot will work), print it out or both. But don’t post it on social media!

Your second option is to call 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. PT, available seven days a week. If you don’t know your personal health number, the operators will be able to retrieve it for you.

Your third option is to visit a Service BC Centre in your community, where the card can be printed out for you. Find a location near you at www.gov.bc.ca/servicebc.

Officials are asking friends and family of loved ones who are having trouble getting the vaccine card to help out.

READ MORE: Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

What proof will I need?

You can provide a photo government-issued ID alongside either a digital version (a screenshot save to your phone) of the vaccine card that shows your name and the QR card or a paper copy showing the same. The background of a fully vaccinated person’s card will be green and for a partially vaccinated individual it will be blue.

This is what it'll look like: A green box with a checkmark for fully vaccinated, blue for partially vaccinated or No Record Found. No other health data is displayed or stored in the app. pic.twitter.com/t5QntSQP7X — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) September 7, 2021

What about privacy?

B.C.’s vaccine card will run using the global SMART Health Card framework. The QR card you download will store only the minimum information required to prove vaccination.

How will businesses verify proof of vaccination?

Businesses will have two options: they can scan the QR code using the BC Vaccine Card Verifier App (available Sept. 13) and compare the name on the immunization record to the government photo ID or they can visually verify the vaccine card and compare it to the government photo ID provided. More support for businesses will soon be available at gov.bc.ca/VaccineCard-Businesses.

Will I need the vaccine card for fast food or takeout?

No. Proof of vaccination will only be needed for sit-down restaurants.

What about youth?

Youth ages 12 and up will need to provide proof of vaccination as per provincial health orders. However, youth under the age of 19 will not need to provide government identification alongside their vaccine card.

What about out-of-province and international visitors?

Out-of-province visitors will need to show government photo ID alongside their provincial or territorial vaccine cards. International visitors will need to show the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada, along with their passport.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus