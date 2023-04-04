Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

‘Heroic’ neighbour helps free child stuck in garage door in New Westminster

Police say the child was ‘entangled in the garage door’

The fast action of a New Westminster neighbour saved a child who had gotten caught in a moving garage door on Sunday evening (April 2).

According to New West police Sgt. Andrew Leaver, a “heroic neighbour heard the mother in distress and rushed to free the child who was unable to free themself from the moving parts of the garage door.”

It’s believed the child had become entangled in the garage door and had been injured, and the investigation ins ongoing. Leaver wasn’t able to comment further on the child’s condition, nor any treatments they received.

“Although, we believe the child’s clothing may have been a contributing factor to the event.”

Fire chief Erin Williams said it’s “heartwarming” to see neighbours do the right thing.

READ MORE: Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

READ MORE: Senior saves son from near drowning during Family Day surf trip in Tofino

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing
Next story
AFN chiefs endorse revised child-welfare settlement, call on Trudeau to apologize

Just Posted

Langley’s Sueah Park posted her second consecutive top-four individual finish as an SFU Red Leafs team member at the San Marcos Shootout Tuesday, March 28, at Temecula, California. (Western Washington Athletics)
Langley’s Sueah Park and SFU Red Leafs win first team golf victory of the season

Trinity Western University music major Robbie Down is the 2023 Alloway chime award recipient. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Easter tunes ring across TWU’s Langley campus

Langley Township Coun. Steve Ferguson suggested an increase of the Township’s property tax rise this year to just over five per cent. (Screengrab/Township of Langley)
Taxes to go up 5.37% in Langley Township this year

Shooting Eagles are ALL West champions after forcing – and winning - a third game against the Sea Spray on Sunday, April 2, at Langley Events centre. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre)
Resilient Shooting Eagles capture ALL West championship

Pop-up banner image