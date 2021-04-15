Langley dog handler Ashten Black and her nine-year-old Border Collie-cross are ready to help the community de-stress on Stress Awareness Day, Friday, April 16, 2020. Book a virtual visit with the pair and help support the St. John Ambulance dog therapy program (Graham Spence Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley dog handler Ashten Black and her nine-year-old Border Collie-cross are ready to help the community de-stress on Stress Awareness Day, Friday, April 16, 2020. Book a virtual visit with the pair and help support the St. John Ambulance dog therapy program (Graham Spence Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)

‘He’s the magic at the end of a leash’: Langley therapy dog provides virtual joy

Stress Awareness Day is Friday

“Please never stop doing what you do.”

This is the request made to Langley handler Ashten Black and her therapy dog PIG while they were visiting a burn unit pre-pandemic, and an ask Black says has always stuck with her.

“I wish I was eloquent enough to express the impact of this program,” she said. “This program should be everywhere; the support from the public would really help us to do that.”

The program Black refers to is the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program, which has been put on pause since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place that prevented in-person gatherings.

But Black is hoping that will change this summer. On Friday, Stress Awareness Day, the charitable organization is providing virtual canine comfort to those in need.

“What’s really lovely with dogs is that they can connect without the need for language,” she explained. “They’re so good at anticipating the emotional needs and doing it in a way that is very approachable.”

In the 15-minute visits, participants can expect to hear about the dog and their volunteer work, learn about the importance of dogs when it comes to mental health, and be able to ask questions or share their own stories.

READ MORE: St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the therapy dog program.

“People don’t realize that its volunteer,” Black noted.

It’s been over a year since the pandemic was declared, and frontline workers haven’t faltered. It is individuals in these high-stress circumstances who benefit most from therapy dogs like PIG, Black says, so it’s unfortunate they haven’t been able to meet them in-person.

“We know how important it’s going to be for us to be able to come back and visit in-person,” she said.

According to a survey done by the Canadian Mental Health Association, cited by St. John Ambulance, 42 per cent of British Columbians said that their mental health has deteriorated since the onset of the pandemic. Interactions with therapy dogs have been proven to help decrease stress levels, loneliness, and simply provide moments of undistracted joy, according to the charity.

Pre-pandemic, PIG, who is named after the animal in the movie Babe, would visit places like hospitals, care homes, the 9-1-1 dispatch centre and libraries, where he encourages kids to read to him.

“PIG doesn’t judge, he just wants you to read to him,” Black said.

Black rescued the border-collie cross from a shelter in Whitehorse, Yukon. The pair have been working and volunteering together since 2018, only recently settling in Langley where they will cover the Langley, Surrey, Delta region.

“He’s very good at knowing when someone needs a little something more, and that’s not something I can teach him,” Black said about PIG.

Although Friday’s event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black encourages others interested in accessing their services to connect with the charity to learn more.

To book a virtual visit for Friday make a $10 or $20 donation to the therapy dog program at https://supportsja.ca/stress-awareness-day. After making a donation, an email will be sent to choose a time slot.

For more information email bcy.fundraising@sja.ca, or visit www.supportsja.ca/therapydogs

“He’s the magic at the end of a leash,” Black said about PIG.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

Just Posted

Langley dog handler Ashten Black and her nine-year-old Border Collie-cross are ready to help the community destress on Stress Awareness Day, Friday, April 16, 2020. Book a virtual visit with the pair and help support the St. John Ambulance dog therapy program (Graham Spence Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
‘He’s the magic at the end of a leash’: Langley therapy dog provides virtual joy

Stress Awareness Day is Friday

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Outbreak declared over at Langley care home

Five staff tested positive at Chartwell in Walnut Grove two weeks ago

The corner of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley now has traffic signals, and new “touchless” signal activation buttons. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Busy Fort Langley intersection gets ‘touchless’ crosswalk signals

The new traffic light started operation in April

The rainbow crosswalk at Glover Road and Mary Avenue in Fort Langley has been temporarily covered up for the filming of a movie. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fort’s rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming

The crosswalk will return in late April

CKF’s Langley manufacturing plant is the subject of a closure ordered by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 among employees. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley businesses ordered to shut down due to COVID among workers

CKF and a clothing company have been shuttered this week

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Dr. Bonnie Henry – in a B.C. health order that went into effect April 12 – granted WorkSafe inspectors the power to enforce workplace closures with COVID-19 spread. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
24 workplace closures being enforced in Fraser Health under new COVID-19 order

WorkSafe inspectors the power to enforce closures if COVID-19 has spread to 3 or more employees

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were conducting training operations at Gold Creek Falls when a firefighter broke their leg. (Eileen Robinson photo - Special to The News)
Firefighter suffers broken leg during swift water rescue practice in Golden Ears park

A training exercise at Maple Ridge waterfall on Wedesday results in mishap

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

HousingHub financing to encourage more developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

Most Read