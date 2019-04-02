Stock photo

Hidden cameras discovered on Abbotsford pig farm

Devices installed inside and outside of barn on Harris Road

Police are trying to determine who’s responsible for secretly installing three security cameras on an Abbotsford hog farm last month.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) was notified of the cameras on March 23.

On that day, a family member of the property in the 33000 block of Harris Road noticed two cameras inside a barn and one on the outside, Bird said.

The cameras had not been placed there by anyone living on the family-run farm, she said.

Bird said the footage was reviewed, and it was determined that the cameras had been filming since March 15.

She said the owners were initially concerned that the devices had been set up to film children who live on the property, but the footage was mostly of the pigs.

RELATED: Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

RELATED: CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

Bird said there are no suspects at this time.

“We don’t know whether it’s activists or property offenders, or what the motivation for this criminal offence would be,” she said.

Bird said the offence is concerning.

“You’re not allowed to go on people’s property without permission, and this is a violation of their privacy.”

Bird reminded local citizens to immediately report to police any suspicious activity they see in their neighbourhood.

Anyone who might have information related to the incident is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1
Next story
Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

Just Posted

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Eighty fleecy alpacas received fresh new haircuts in Langley this weekend.

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Police seek tips on 2007 disappearance of Abbotsford woman

Candace Shpeley last seen in Surrey, car found abandoned in Vancouver

Teen racing to raise autism awareness stops by Langley school

Ontario’s Austin and Jason Riley stopped by West Langley Elementary School on April 1.

Safeway caters to those with sensory sensitivities

Willowbrook Safeway is hosting sensory-friendly shopping nights throughout April and May.

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Woman shot in North Vancouver

A woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting in North Vancouver Tuesday

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

B.C. takes aim at ‘shell companies’ hiding property ownership

Finance Minister Carole James says law to prevent tax evasion, money laundering

Most Read