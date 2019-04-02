Hidden cameras discovered on Abbotsford pig farm

Devices installed inside and outside of barn on Harris Road

Police are trying to determine who’s responsible for secretly installing three security cameras on an Abbotsford hog farm last month.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) was notified of the cameras on March 23.

On that day, a family member of the property in the 33000 block of Harris Road noticed two cameras inside a barn and one on the outside, Bird said.

The cameras had not been placed there by anyone living on the family-run farm, she said.

Bird said the footage was reviewed, and it was determined that the cameras had been filming since March 15.

She said the owners were initially concerned that the devices had been set up to film children who live on the property, but the footage was mostly of the pigs.

RELATED: Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

RELATED: CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

Bird said there are no suspects at this time.

“We don’t know whether it’s activists or property offenders, or what the motivation for this criminal offence would be,” she said.

Bird said the offence is concerning.

“You’re not allowed to go on people’s property without permission, and this is a violation of their privacy.”

Bird reminded local citizens to immediately report to police any suspicious activity they see in their neighbourhood.

Anyone who might have information related to the incident is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

@VikkiHopes

vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.