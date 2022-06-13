Lockers are seen at a school in Montreal on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A suburban Montreal high school had to recall more than 900 yearbooks for 2021-22 after a racial slur was found hidden in one of the student’s biographies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Lockers are seen at a school in Montreal on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A suburban Montreal high school had to recall more than 900 yearbooks for 2021-22 after a racial slur was found hidden in one of the student’s biographies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Hidden racial slur sparks recall of hundreds of yearbooks from Quebec high school

More than 900 yearbooks recalled after people started noticing and commenting on social media

A suburban Montreal high school has recalled more than 900 yearbooks after a racial slur was found hidden in a student biography.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board said that for one graduate’s entry, the biography included a series of words separated by commas, with the first letters of the words forming a slur. The school board says two students from Macdonald High School in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., were responsible for the entry.

The board condemned the students’ actions as “extremely inappropriate and unacceptable” in a statement Sunday.

“We cannot let racist attitudes of any kind go unchecked,” the board said.

Board spokesperson Darren Becker said on Monday the slur went unnoticed during the editing process before the books were printed and distributed, but he said people took note on social media at the end of last week. He said, “It’s extremely subtle the way they went about it.”

“It’s extremely unfortunate that this is how these two students decided to leave their school, to start a new chapter of their lives,” Becker said. “Disappointing isn’t even strong enough.”

Becker said the 2021-22 yearbooks will be edited to remove the offending passage and returned to students. The students involved will face disciplinary action, although Becker declined to comment on what measures would be taken.

Fo Niemi, executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, a Montreal-based civil rights organization, welcomed the board’s reaction.

“By taking swift and firm actions to condemn the racist act and its author, and to remove the offensive hateful passage in the yearbook, the (school board) deserves praise,” Niemi said Monday in an email.

Niemi said the incident shows the need for ongoing vigilance from school officials, teachers, parents and students.

“Racism is often subtle and pervasive in education, and it’s bound to occur,” Niemi said.

“All school boards should pay serious attention to racism, especially anti-Black racism, and invest in effective measures to combat and prevent it as much as possible — because they owe children of colour and their parents a racism-free learning environment.”

—Virginie Ann, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom

Quebecracism

Previous story
19 police officers in B.C., some in Surrey Police Service, are under investigation for misconduct
Next story
Snow sticks in Elkford, a week out from summer

Just Posted

A construction worker on a lift works on one of a series of condo buildings under construction on Langley’s 200th Street in June, 2021. Thousands of units of housing are under construction in Langley City and Township. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Painful Truth: Don’t let a graph make you panic

John Aldag chatted with Black Press Media in 2019. The local MP is now promoting Bill C-23, the Historic Places of Canada Act. (Black Press Media files)
MP John Aldag advocates for act to protect heritage sites

The first lap of the Fraser Valley Relay for Life at Willoughby Community Park. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Relay for Life returns to Langley and raises tens of thousands for cancer

Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine, and president Terry Beale was pleased with the turnout. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Pontiac collector glad to be back at Langley show and shine