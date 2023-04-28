A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stands outside the scene of a multiple homicide in Surrey, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stands outside the scene of a multiple homicide in Surrey, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the Crown’s appeal in a 2007 gangland murder case, where two men argued police misconduct tainted their convictions.

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2014, seven years after the executions of six people in a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C.

Their lawyers argued before the high court last October that the judge in their initial trial erred in not allowing the men to provide evidence about allegations of “egregious” police conduct and their treatment in solitary confinement.

The Supreme Court says in a unanimous decision today it agrees with the B.C. Court of Appeal that it was a mistake to dismiss the applications to have all of that evidence heard.

The Supreme Court says Haevischer should have “a full chance to re-litigate all the issues.”

Johnston died in prison last December after the matter was argued before the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.

B.C. gang problemLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SASSY Awards honor Langley’s outstanding youth

Just Posted

Community Service Award 2022 winner Evan Dyce and the presenter, Marilyn Morgan of JD Farms. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SASSY Awards honor Langley’s outstanding youth

Members of the Langley City masonic temple executive posed for a picture on Saturday, April 22 for the 100th anniversary of the lodge. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Freemasons celebrate 100th anniversary

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: May on its way, Langley

Brendon Hurst Hurst has been named to Canada’s national para hockey development team for a three-game series against the United States, April 27 to 30 at the Aréna Howie-Morenz in Montreal. (file)
SPORTS BRIEFS: Hurst makes Team Canada, Chen wins in Langley, McGlynn ties record