UPDATE: High school in North Langley shut down over fuel leak in nearby parking lot

Walnut Grove Secondary students were told instruction will be online for the remainder of the day

The Langley School District has moved to online classes Friday due to air quality problems in the area around Walnut Grove Secondary.

Gas fumes got into the school from a nearby incident so the district initiallly postponed the start of the school day. It has now announced that in-person classes won’t take place and advised students to go online.

A Ford F-150 leaked fuel while it was parked “between the pool and the school,” Township Fire Department assistant chief Dale Steeple said.

There’s no way to know how much fuel was lost. Fire crews made the scene safe after receiving the call at about 6 a.m. The school district ventilated the school and TWP public works will handle the clean up and check to see if any of the fuel made its way into sensitive areas.

“Out of an abundance of caution, afternoon classes will be conducted through the Teams platform,” the district announced. “The school will be closed to students for the remainder of the day. All students are asked to please connect through Teams with your B block teacher at your regular class start time.”

Class Cancellation at Walnut Grove Secondary School @sd35wgss. Please note the first block for all students is cancelled due to air quality issues in the area. School will start at 11:45 a.m. Check the school or District website for updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/Pif9gcy27K — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 15, 2021

