(THE NEWS – files)

(THE NEWS – files)

High winds and heavy snow forecast for much of southern B.C.

Environment Canada issued warnings, watches and advisories for several regions

Batten down the hatches — another winter storm is set to hit B.C.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of the Southern Interior and the Kootenays. Between 25-35 cm are expected for the Coquihalla Highway and up to 30 cm is expected to fall on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

In the Kootenays, 30-40 cm of snow are expected to fall on Highway 3 near Paulson Summitt with wind speeds reaching up to 70km/h.

Further north, snow squall watches are in effect for 100 Mile, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson and South Thompson. Snow squalls occur when high winds meet heavy snow to reduce visibility to near zero.

Meanwhile, on the coast, a special weather statement is in effect for the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria where winds will reach speeds between 50km – 70km per hour, threatening to topple trees and cause power outages.

Several Lower Mainland residents awoke Saturday morning (Dec. 11) without power and residents in Golden have been without since Thursday (Dec. 9) due to a substation fault.

READ MORE: Power expected to return in Golden after approximately 30 hours

READ MORE: Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

Previous story
Traveller confusion reigns amid shifting advice and variants

Just Posted

Tsumura Invitational day three action at the Langley Events Centre saw the King George Dragons and Burnaby South Rebels make the championship final, which goes tonight. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events centre is down to final two

Fabian Lysell opened the scoring at 11:05, the cue for the Langley Events Centre crowd to rain teddy bears down on the ice as part of the annual Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss game. Victoria would win the Friday Dec. 10 game 4-3. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants teddy bear toss a loss to Victoria

Transplant BC and organ recipients deliver treats to B.C. hospitals each December. Langley Memorial Hospital staff received goodies on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Organ transplant patients honour Langley Memorial Hospital staff with treats

$10 crocheted perogies are helping raise money for local causes. (Veronica’s Perogies/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove perogies go on the Christmas tree not on the waist line