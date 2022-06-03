A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows has prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)

A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows has prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)

Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge as proactive measure

Highway will remain closed until the morning of June 4 due to the potential for debris flows

Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge has been closed due to a forecast of rain in the area and the potential for debris flows.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has taken the proactive step as of the afternoon of Friday, June 3.

In order to ensure the safety of travellers, the highway will remain closed throughout the night of June 3-4, and crews will re-inspect the highway at daylight on Saturday, June 4. Equipment and crews have been mobilized, and are prepared to undertake any cleanup or repairs that may be necessary to safely reopen the highway.

A thunderstorm rolled through the area around just after noon on June 3, bringing with it heavy rain. Residents along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge are reporting mudslides in that area, which was hit hard by the flooding of the Nicola River in November 2021. While access to some properties along the highway has been restored, there is no estimated date for the reopening of Highway 8, which connects Spences Bridge with Merritt.

As of June 3, the Nicola River is one of several rivers in the province on a high streamflow advisory.

Drivers are advised to check www.drivebc.ca for updates and estimated times of reopening for Highway 1.


