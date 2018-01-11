UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Highway 1 has been re-opened closed in Abbotsford after a brief closure this evening.

DriveBC tweeted just before 8 p.m. that the highway was closed between the Sumas and Whatcom exits due to downed power lines.

CORRECTION – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 both directions between Sumas Way and Whatcom road due to downed hydro lines. Assessment in progress. Use local detours. #Chilliwack #AbbotsfordBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 12, 2018

A little more than 10 minutes after that tweet, the highway had reopened.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 now open in both directions between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road. #Chilliwack #AbbotsfordBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 12, 2018

Heavy snow has made roads in East Abbotsford and Chilliwack treacherous and resulted in slow traffic around the area. Police have urged the public to take care.