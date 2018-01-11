UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Power lines forced highway closure between Sumas and Whatcom exits

Highway 1 has been re-opened closed in Abbotsford after a brief closure this evening.

DriveBC tweeted just before 8 p.m. that the highway was closed between the Sumas and Whatcom exits due to downed power lines.

A little more than 10 minutes after that tweet, the highway had reopened.

Heavy snow has made roads in East Abbotsford and Chilliwack treacherous and resulted in slow traffic around the area. Police have urged the public to take care.

Previous story
Application sought to set aside extradition permanently

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Power lines forced highway closure between Sumas and Whatcom exits

Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

Girl, 17, attacked Jan. 4 in Auguston area of Abbotsford

Aldergrove Kodiaks’ win puts team back in playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiak defeat Surrey Knights 11-1, move up in standings to fourth place

Cancer drivers needed in Langley area

Charity issues call for volunteers willing to make longer trips into Vancouver

Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018

The signs were originally meant as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, finished in 2014

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

Application sought to set aside extradition permanently

Long drawn out case of murdered Maple Ridge woman

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Chilliwack man facing underage sex crimes rearrested after months on the lam

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating David Lee Roth

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

UPDATED: Police watchdog asks for witnesses in serious Vancouver Police crash

Pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read