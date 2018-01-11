UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Highway 1 has been re-opened closed in Abbotsford after a brief closure this evening.
DriveBC tweeted just before 8 p.m. that the highway was closed between the Sumas and Whatcom exits due to downed power lines.
CORRECTION – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 both directions between Sumas Way and Whatcom road due to downed hydro lines. Assessment in progress. Use local detours. #Chilliwack #AbbotsfordBC
A little more than 10 minutes after that tweet, the highway had reopened.
OPEN – #BCHwy1 now open in both directions between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road. #Chilliwack #AbbotsfordBC
Heavy snow has made roads in East Abbotsford and Chilliwack treacherous and resulted in slow traffic around the area. Police have urged the public to take care.
WEATHER UPDATE! #BCStorm has ramped up in East #Abbotsford at Whatcom Rd. #WhiteOut conditions, slippery roads & car accidents. #SlowDown and be prepared for winter driving conditions. #YellowTape means emergency services have been on scene. #Drivesafe @icbc #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/i4KxTnH1d5
