Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

No estimated time for opening

Highway 1 is closed due to an accident near Revelstoke. An hour ago, DriveBC reported an incident at Redgrave Rest Area, right by the bridge over the Colubmia River.

An hour later DriveBC that part of the highway is open. However, DriveBC is now reporting an accident at between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR, which is 19 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park. The highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. A detour is not available. Estimated time of opening not available.

Visit DriveBC for more information.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Crash near Langley City roundabout snaps light standard

Two trucks involved in collision

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at Langley hospital was likely wounded in Surrey

Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

LETTER: Interurban ideas based on nostalgia not modern passenger needs

Fraser Valley Regional District needs to be included in the planning, a Langley man contends.

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Fair kicks off with 10th anniversary show n’ shine

The 107th annual Aldergrove Fair kicked off with some showy vehicles on… Continue reading

Gymnasts compete for spot on national team in Langley

Young and elite level gymnasts were competing at the LEC

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

No estimated time for opening

CRA program to help poor file taxes yields noticeable bump in people helped

Extra money allows volunteer-driven clinics to operate year-round

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Most Read