Highway 1 crash in Langley sends Vancouver man to hospital

Township firefighters extracted a 57-year-old man from his vehicle

This photo looking west on the Trans Canada Highway shows the 232nd Street overpass in Langley. On Aug. 5, 2020 around 9:30 p.m. Township firefighters extricated a 57-year-old Vancouver man after his van rear-ended a semi truck with a trail on Highway 1 just before the 232nd Street off ramp. (Drive BC photo)

Township firefighters had a busy 24 hours responding to a total of 25 calls, including a crash on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Wednesday night that sent a 57-year-old Vancouver man to hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters and Langley RCMP officers received a call about a crash on Highway 1 just before the 232nd Street off ramp around 9:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

First responders arrived to find a white Ford Transit van had rear-ended a semi truck with a trailer.

“The driver of the Transit was extracted from the vehicle by Langley Township fire,” said Largy.

He sustained “significant injuries,” but is stabilized, Largy noted.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services are now investigating the incident.

