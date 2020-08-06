Highway 1 crash in Langley sends Vancouver man to hospital

Township firefighters had a busy 24 hours responding to a total of 25 calls, including a crash on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Wednesday night that sent a 57-year-old Vancouver man to hospital with serious injuries.
Firefighters and Langley RCMP officers received a call about a crash on Highway 1 just before the 232nd Street off ramp around 9:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.
First responders arrived to find a white Ford Transit van had rear-ended a semi truck with a trailer.
“The driver of the Transit was extracted from the vehicle by Langley Township fire,” said Largy.
He sustained “significant injuries,” but is stabilized, Largy noted.
Fraser Valley Traffic Services are now investigating the incident.
