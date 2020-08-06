This photo looking west on the Trans Canada Highway shows the 232nd Street overpass in Langley. On Aug. 5, 2020 around 9:30 p.m. Township firefighters extricated a 57-year-old Vancouver man after his van rear-ended a semi truck with a trail on Highway 1 just before the 232nd Street off ramp. (Drive BC photo)

Highway 1 crash in Langley sends Vancouver man to hospital

Township firefighters extracted a 57-year-old man from his vehicle

Township firefighters had a busy 24 hours responding to a total of 25 calls, including a crash on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Wednesday night that sent a 57-year-old Vancouver man to hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters and Langley RCMP officers received a call about a crash on Highway 1 just before the 232nd Street off ramp around 9:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

First responders arrived to find a white Ford Transit van had rear-ended a semi truck with a trailer.

“The driver of the Transit was extracted from the vehicle by Langley Township fire,” said Largy.

READ MORE: RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

He sustained “significant injuries,” but is stabilized, Largy noted.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services are now investigating the incident.

