The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway was blocked for several hours on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, snarling commuter traffic after a truck failed to clear the Glover Road Overpass. (Fiberglass74/Twitter)

The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway was blocked for several hours on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, snarling commuter traffic after a truck failed to clear the Glover Road Overpass. (Fiberglass74/Twitter)

Highway 1 lane re-opens 12 hours after vehicle fails to clear Langley overpass

The incident was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday

Twelve hours after a truck struck the Glover Road Overpass while travelling eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley, the incident was finally cleared.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, just ahead of the afternoon commuter traffic. A truck carrying heavy equipment failed to clear the overpass, damaging the structure and blocking the right lane of the highway for several hours.

At 11 p.m. the Ministry of Transporation said the right lane at the overpass would be closed at until 4 a.m. while Mainroad contracting completed repairs.

At 3 a.m. the ministry had re-opened the stretch of highway.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to RCMP and Mainroad for more information.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway

Previous story
Former B.C. lottery director says he’s ‘whistleblower’ on money laundering at casinos
Next story
Leaders spar over climate, foreign policy in debate, but format leaves some unhappy

Just Posted

Volunteers make Langley Good Times Cruise-In possible. (Special to The Star)
Helping hands keep coming back to drive Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Vehicle staging is an important aspect of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In so everyone can get a good look at the vehicles. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Community Secondary parking lot to house participants, guests

The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway was blocked for several hours on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, snarling commuter traffic after a truck failed to clear the Glover Road Overpass. (Fiberglass74/Twitter)
Highway 1 lane re-opens 12 hours after vehicle fails to clear Langley overpass

Aldergrove Business association president Jodi Steeves was happy with the turnout for the third annual community garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. More than 500 bargain hunters are estimated to have attended, based on map distribution. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove businesses roll out red carpet for guests coming to Cruise-In