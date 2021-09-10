Highway 1 lane re-opens 12 hours after vehicle fails to clear Langley overpass

The incident was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday

The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway was blocked for several hours on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, snarling commuter traffic after a truck failed to clear the Glover Road Overpass. (Fiberglass74/Twitter)

Twelve hours after a truck struck the Glover Road Overpass while travelling eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley, the incident was finally cleared.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, just ahead of the afternoon commuter traffic. A truck carrying heavy equipment failed to clear the overpass, damaging the structure and blocking the right lane of the highway for several hours.

At 11 p.m. the Ministry of Transporation said the right lane at the overpass would be closed at until 4 a.m. while Mainroad contracting completed repairs.

At 3 a.m. the ministry had re-opened the stretch of highway.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to RCMP and Mainroad for more information.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway