Highway 1 is expected to be re-open tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 25). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Highway 1 likely to re-open through the Fraser Valley on Thursday

B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming reveals re-opening plans

B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming has announced that Highway 1 is expected to re-open through the Fraser Valley sometime tomorrow.

Fleming confirmed the news during a press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 24) afternoon.

“We’re pleased to report that some critical temporary repairs are now completed and that water levels continue to recede,” he said. “Today our crews are on the flood affected portion of Highway 1 clearing debris off the road. We’re looking to have this road open at some point tomorrow. So Highway 1, tomorrow [Thursday] is what we are projecting projecting as the estimated opening time through the Fraser Valley and to connect with the rest of Highway 1.”

A time for the re-opening was not shared. An update will be provided on Thursday (Nov. 25).

Highway 1 has been closed between McCallum Road and Yale Road West for over a week.

