An aerial view of the Hope Golf Club. (Rod MacDonnell/Facebook)

An aerial view of the Hope Golf Club. (Rod MacDonnell/Facebook)

Highway 1 reopened from Boothroyd to Hope

Drivers can expect it to be slow going with construction, single-lane alternating traffic

Provincial officials reopened a section of Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Hope Sunday night.

Drivers can expect it to be slow-going Monday through Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar, and are being asked to limit travel to “essential purposes” with some sections of roadway being single-lane alternating traffic.

“Highway 1 between Boothroyd and Hope is now open, helping connect several communities to the Lower Mainland,” according to the release of Sunday, Nov. 21, just after 6 p.m.

Repairs and construction will be ongoing with reduced speeds along the way.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s highway maintenance contractor is removing debris and repairing road surfaces to restore that section of highway to “normal condition.”

“While this section of Highway 1 through the Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar communities areas does not currently fall under the province’s travel restrictions order, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.”

For more see DriveBC.ca

RELATED: Yarrow evac alert rescinded except 9 properties

RELATED: Exclusive photos of flooded Sumas Prairie

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
Evacuation alert for Yarrow rescinded after water recedes
Next story
Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Just Posted

The Spartan’ quest for a sixth national title came to sudden end Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21, as TWU fell 3-2 in penalty kicks to the MacEwan Griffins (twu)
Spartans settle for soccer silver

Volunteers prepare to load supplies aboard an aircraft at the Langley airport for delivery to a flood-ravaged Fraser Valley community on Sunday, Nov. 21.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: All-volunteer relief effort flies supplies from Langley to flood-ravaged communities

Lights glittered in McBurney plaza in January 2020. Funds from the cancelled Magic of Christmas parade 2020 were used to add lights, a report said. (Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley letter writer’s wish for Christmas

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree much must be done to right wrongs for Indigenous