Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Highway 8 remains closed in both directions in Merritt at 10 Mile Bridge due to a rapid increased in flood waters.

Water gushing over the highway first closed the road on May 7, 2018.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure states that maintenance crews will continue emergency work throughout the day. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access as needed.

There is currently no estimated time of opening.

A video posted from the scene shows water running over the highway.

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

