Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta

Highway 99 is closed southbound just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta a little before 11:30 a.m.
All westbound lanes on the overpass are also closed, as is the eastbound HOV lane.
Drivers are being warned to expect lengthy delays as highway crews assessing the damage.
Southbound traffic is currently being diverted onto 17A through Ladner, and drivers leaving Richmond are being advised to consider using Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge instead.
⛔REMINDER – SB CLOSED – #BCHwy99 – Vehicle incident at the #BCHwy17A overpass has the southbound side closed.
Assessment in progress.
Detour via #BCHwy17A.#BCHwy17A overpass is also closed westbound.
More info: https://t.co/ITXC8exEUh#MasseyTunnel #DeltaBC #RichmondBC pic.twitter.com/ABmthdDvaC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 18, 2023
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter