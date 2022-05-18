Highway Patrol seeks witnesses after fatal crash east of Agassiz

One man killed in head-on collision near Wahleach Road

This school bus was near the scene of a fatal crash east of Agassiz. B.C. Highway Patrol officers are looking to speak with the driver. (Contributed Photo/BCHP)

Police are looking for witnesses following a fatal crash on May 10 on Highway 7 near Whaleach Road east of Agassiz.

According to a statement from B.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov, two commercial vehicles collided head-on near the Sqéwqel Gas Bar. Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent confirmed a man died from injuries he suffered during the collision. The road was closed for six hours as investigators and emergency crews were on the scene.

Police are looking for any dashcam footage of the crash, including anyone with video of an eastbound dump truck that reportedly drove into oncoming traffic.

RELATED: One dead after Highway 7 crash outside Agassiz

Police are also looking to speak with the driver of a school bus that may have had to dodge out of the way to avoid a collision at the time of the incident.

The B.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision with help from Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information or footage is advised to contact BCHP Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2022-16206 or emailing E_BCHP_CCIT@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Man sentenced for stealing 12 catalytic converters and fleeing from Abbotsford to Langley
Next story
Petition takes aim at planned Langley highrise

Just Posted

Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route were in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road in early April. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Closures at North Langley golf course irk longtime user

Canadian Museum of Flight is welcoming back guests. One of this year’s events will be held on Canada Day, as a tribute to the Queen’s platinum jubilee. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley flight museum pays tribute to Queen’s platinum jubilee

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove cannabis shop gets turned down for a second time on tie vote

Langley RCMP say a suspected shoplifter also made off with an employee’s wallet after a scuffle. (Langley RCMP)
Suspected shoplifter makes off with employee’s wallet in Langley