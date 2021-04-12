Highway slowdown expected Monday night in Langley for overpass work

The Glover Road overpass is getting some work done

A cargo container was knocked off a truck trying to pass under the Glover Road overpass in 2018. Crews will be working on the overpass Monday, April 12 in the evening and one eastbound lane will be temporarily closed. (Langley Advance Times files)

One eastbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway in Langley will be closed at the Glover Road overpass on Monday night and into Tuesday morning for road work.

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting sent out a notification Monday saying that overnight repair work had to be done on the overpass, which links Trinity Western University and the Milner area with Fort Langley via Glover Road.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday, April 12 at 10 p.m. and continue until Tuesday, April 13 at 4 a.m.

Only one lane, eastbound, is expected to be closed during the repair work.

Mainroad is asking drivers to watch out for workers, and obey signs.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down,” the company said in its announcement.

The type of repair work was not detailed.

In the near future, the entire Glover Road overpass is to be replaced as part of highway widening and upgrades.

Overheight trucks have a long history of ramming the Glover Road overpass, which has had to be repaired or reinforced multiple times over the years.

