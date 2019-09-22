Hiker rescued after spending night on Crown Mountain

North Shore Rescue located a hiker who was stranded overnight on Crown Mountain, north of North Vancouver, by helicopter on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook photo)

A hiker was found safe Saturday morning after being stranded on the north shore overnight.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, North Shore Rescue posted on Facebook that they were responding to Crown Mountain, north of North Vancouver, for a missing hiker.

“Given the time and location, this likely going to be an overnight search,” the Facebook post said.

The next morning, Lions Bay and Coquitlam Search and Rescue both sent members to assist, and the woman was located and extracted out of the field.

North Shore Rescue said the hiker was well prepared, with extra gear, food and water, and she told someone where she was going and when to expect her back.

She was spotted by the helicopter in Hanes Valley and had gotten off trail.

