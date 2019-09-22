North Shore Rescue located a hiker who was stranded overnight on Crown Mountain, north of North Vancouver, by helicopter on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook photo)

Hiker rescued after spending night on Crown Mountain

North Shore Rescue spotted the woman by helicopter over Hanes Valley

A hiker was found safe Saturday morning after being stranded on the north shore overnight.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, North Shore Rescue posted on Facebook that they were responding to Crown Mountain, north of North Vancouver, for a missing hiker.

“Given the time and location, this likely going to be an overnight search,” the Facebook post said.

READ MORE: Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

The next morning, Lions Bay and Coquitlam Search and Rescue both sent members to assist, and the woman was located and extracted out of the field.

North Shore Rescue said the hiker was well prepared, with extra gear, food and water, and she told someone where she was going and when to expect her back.

She was spotted by the helicopter in Hanes Valley and had gotten off trail.

READ MORE: Rock climber dies after falling from B.C. mountain


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley City to open meetings with statement about ‘unceded’ First Nations territory

Just Posted

Spartans make it four in a row

Langley-based TWU womens soccer team keeps Alberta rivals scoreless

VIDEO: Rock and gem show a smashing good time in Aldergrove

Club marks 60 years with weekend show and sale

VIDEO: A moment to remember during day three of the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship

Diego Hernandez Valenzuela’s team lost, but he felt like a winner Saturday in Langley

Vancouver Giants complete weekend sweep of Cougars

Back-to-back road trip victories for Langley-based team

War hero and lacrosse fan has dream of a lifetime granted

Langley’s Doug Pettet has been a devoted fan of the game for more than 70 years

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Hiker rescued after spending night on Crown Mountain

North Shore Rescue spotted the woman by helicopter over Hanes Valley

PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island

Rescue staff determined the plastic band cut the protected animal’s neck approximately two inches

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Most Read