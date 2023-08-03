Hiren Creek wildfire grows to 758 hectares near Revelstoke

Smoke is visible from town and the highway

The Hiren Creek Wildfire is still burning near Revelstoke, and has grown to 758 hectares due to conditions over the last few days.

The fire originated on July 21 about 20 km northwest of Revelstoke, caused by a lightning strike according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze ‘is displaying increased fire activity’ because of hot, dry conditions and strong winds in the area. Due to these conditions, the fire has spread east, burning in steep, inaccessible terrain west of the Jordan River that firefighter crews can’t access. Additionally, poor visibility and strong winds are keeping aircraft from flying in the area to fight it from above.

“The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring the Hiren Creek wildfire and has plans in place to respond as needed when and where it’s safe to do so,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

People in Revelstoke and travellers in the area will see increased smoke in the next couple of days.

