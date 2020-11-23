‘Hold and secure’ sparked by police investigation near Brookswood Secondary

A car with a stolen license plate sparked a brief hold and secure procedure at Brookswood Secondary on Monday, Nov. 23. (Google Maps)

Brookswood Secondary students were briefly under a “hold and secure” protocol Monday afternoon as anti-gang police followed a suspicious vehicle nearby.

The incident took place around 1:25 p.m., according to a letter sent home to parents by Principal John Pusic.

The RCMP contacted the school due to a search in the neighbourhood, and the hold was lifted eight minutes later.

A hold and secure involves everyone remaining inside the school while exterior doors are secured. No one can enter or leave the school during such an event.

Classes continued as normal, Pusic wrote.

In this case, the incident outside was the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), an anti-gang unit, following a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the vicinity, according to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

The situation did not directly affect the school, but officers weren’t sure whether the vehicle was headed that way, and the school was warned, Largy said.

