Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)

Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

Kelowna Airport has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours

With the weather causing stress for holiday air travellers, Kelowna Airport (YLW) has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours to provide a shuttle service to Vancouver Airport (YVR).

Shuttles will be available Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Shuttles heading to YVR begin loading at YLW at 7 a.m. and will depart at 7:30 a.m. The anticipated drop-off at YVR is 1:30 p.m.

Shuttles travelling from YVR to YLW are loading at 2 p.m. and departing by 2:30 p.m., with the anticipated drop-off at YLW for 8:30 p.m.

Pick-up and drop-off times are subject to delays while en route.

Bookings are only accepted via email at bookings@cheersokanagantours.com and will be managed in the order they are received on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information required for booking includes the first and last name of each traveller, a mobile phone number, and the email address of the lead traveller in the group.

The cost per person, including tax and gratuity, is $105.00.

Cheers! Okanagan may arrange payment ahead of time by phone or email or collect at the airport.

READ MORE: ‘This is really unprecedented’: Dozens of flights cancelled at Kelowna airport due to weather

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coquihalla southbound lanes open, winter storm warning still in effect

