Vancouver Island, Okanagan and Kootenays have the highest proportion of seniors. (Seniors Advocate)

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

Keeping frail seniors at home has been a priority of B.C. health ministers for years, but delivery of home care and day activity programs to support that declined in 2018, B.C.’s Seniors Advocate says.

The number of seniors receiving home support services decreased by 1.4 per cent, despite a four per cent increase in the B.C. population over 65 and a five per cent increase in those over 85, according to the latest senior services monitoring report, released Wednesday.

Adult day program access also declined by six per cent in 2018, adding up to a 17 per cent drop in program days delivered in the past two years. “Not surprisingly, there is a 23 per cent increase in the wait list,” the report says.

“The ability to live as independently as possible for as long as possible depends on a number of key factors,” Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie said. “Appropriate housing, sufficient income, adequate transportation, accessible health care and assistance with personal needs must all be available if seniors are to live safely and with dignity.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix added $75 million to the budget for respite care and adult day programs last year, in an effort to ease the pressure on family members supporting seniors in their homes.

“The reduction in home support clients is puzzling, as we should be seeing those numbers increase,” Mackenzie said.

RELATED: Still too many seniors in care facilities, on drugs

RELATED: B.C. making progress on care home staffing, Dix says

Rising housing costs have also made it more difficult for seniors to remain at home. Property tax deferrals have risen by 53 per cent in the past four years, with more than 57,000 seniors deferring taxes in 2017-18 and more than $200 million in property taxes paid to municipalities by the province to date.

For seniors who rent, there was a seven per cent increase in use of rent subsidies through the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program, and a 34 per cent increase in the total subsidies paid.

For seniors who need residential care, the average waiting time has improved, with 71 per cent getting admitted to a care facility within 30 days. But the rate varies between regional health authorities, with a low of 45 per cent for Island Health and a high of 90 per cent for the Vancouver Coastal health region.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Austrian train workers rescue wild goat buried in snowdrift
Next story
Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Just Posted

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

‘The show must go on’ comes into play for Langley community theatre group

Reginald Pillay had a role in Half Life until getting into a car accident before opening night.

Langley campaign to ban smoking in multi-unit residential buildings bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley

Organizers plan to begin collecting signatures in February, website says

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

Video of Alberta police officer running over wounded deer sparks outrage

A petition on the website Change.org is calling for the officer, who remains on active duty, to be fired

No easy way out? Trump boxed in by politics amid shutdown

U.S. president not willing to back down over border wall

UPDATE: The Game cancels entire Canadian tour

LA Rapper was slated to perform Saturday in Vancouver, Sunday in Vernon

John Horgan says LNG project meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

Newfoundland town asks for help as stranded seals block roads

Roddickton Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald has called Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials

Eyes turn to second barrier in northern B.C. pipeline dispute

RCMP roadblocks remained in place for third day around Wet’suwet’en First Nation territory

Ticket deadline approaching for Millionaire Home Lottery

Prize homes in South Surrey, White Rock, Tsawwassen, Vancouver, Sidney, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Sooke

Most Read