Home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera being sold

A memorial remains outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. On Monday, Oct. 3, online ads to sell the house on 200th Street were posted. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of several online images posted of the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onoteral, which has been listed for sale. The notice said it was a court-ordered sale, and described the house at 20010 50 Avenue as a “great investment potential with opportunity for future land assembly and development.” (MLS) One of several online images posted of the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onoteral, which has been listed for sale. The notice said it was a court-ordered sale, and described the house at 20010 50 Avenue as a “great investment potential with opportunity for future land assembly and development.” (MLS) One of several online images posted of the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onoteral, which has been listed for sale. The notice said it was a court-ordered sale, and described the house at 20010 50 Avenue as a “great investment potential with opportunity for future land assembly and development.” (MLS)

On Monday Oct. 3, the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera was put up for sale.

An online listing, that said it was a “court-ordered sale,” described the house at 20010 50 Avenue as a “great investment potential with opportunity for future land assembly and development.”

“Main level features an open concept living with kitchen including a breakfast bar and hardwood flooring,” the listing said.

“Upstairs features three generous sized bedrooms and a large bathroom. The basement features a rec room with a bonus in-law one-bedroom suite, which is currently tenanted on a month-to-month basis.”

A memorial remains outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. On Monday, Oct. 3, online ads to sell the house on 200th Street were posted. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The asking price for the four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house was $1,199,000, below the current City average of $1.4 million.

As of Tuesday, no for-sale sign had been posted at the property.

A memorial with flowers remained at the site, facing 200th Street, with a message that said “In Living Memory” next to one of the missing posters put up by friends after Onotera disappeared.

Onotera, a 40-year mother of a two-year-old daughter who worked as a teacher-librarian in Surrey, was reported missing to Langley RCMP in August of 2021.

In September, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to work with the Langley RCMP on the investigation, and by late in the month an extensive search began at Onotera’s house.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera’s home continues

There were further searches in December, including a vehicle being towed from the home under police supervision.

Shortly after that, Onotera’s 49-year-old husband, Obnes Regis, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

Police confirmed that the remains of Onotera had been located, but would not say where.

Regis was due to appear before a Surrey Provincial Court Judge on Friday, Oct. 7 under a ban on publication.

READ ALSO: No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Family and friends have organized a fundraiser in memory of Naomi to benefit her daughter and the Surrey Women’s Centre on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Port Moody.

Food, drinks, dancing and family-friendly games are planned along with a poker tournament.

Tickets to the event were only available online at www.eventbrite.ca/e/fundraiser-in-memory-of-naomi-to-benefit-her-daughter-surrey-women-centre-tickets-424616839397.

READ ALSO: Family of Naomi Onotera ‘doing the best they can’ friend says

A GoFundMe page “Help for the family of Naomi Onotera,” is still active and has raised $27,000 so far.

Her daughter is being cared for by her sister, the page said.

The campaign aims to ensure the child has “the brightest possible future.”

IHITLangley City